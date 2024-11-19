Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Medicare/Medicaid Administrator

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator in his next administration.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again,” Trump said in a statement. “Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

Dr. Oz won nine Daytime Emmy Awards hosting “The Dr. Oz Show” that ran 13 seasons. The show ended after Dr. Oz made a run at the Pennsylvania Senate seat, where he lost to Democrat Sen. John Fetterman in 2022.