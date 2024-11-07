Trump Insiders: Susie Wiles Front-Runner for Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, the co-campaign chief for President-elect Donald Trump's return victory, is widely being seen inside the campaign as the front-runner to be named as his White House chief of staff, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

If Wiles is chosen, she'll be the first female White House chief of staff, reports NBC News.

"She has commanded a ton of respect amongst the staff, as well as loyalty," a campaign official, who like others commenting was granted anonymity to speak, told the network. "She doesn't play games.

"And she means what she says: On the campaign, she said we are checking egos at the door and held everyone to it. The team of rivals concept did not apply here."

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

A second official described Wiles as being "as good as they get."

"She ran a great campaign and has the respect of all — including Democrats who recognize her talent," the campaign source said. "She'd make for a great chief of staff and would serve at the president's pleasure. After all, it is his White House."

Another source told NBC News that Wiles is in the role of de facto chief of staff and that the Trump staffers want her to have the job.

Wiles was to lead a large staff meeting at the Trump headquarters Thursday, and advisers are saying that if he offers her the job, they hope she takes it.

"Her standing with Trump and what she just helped pull off [winning by huge margins], makes it an easy choice if she wants it," an adviser said.

Trump reportedly kept his distance from planning for his future administration as his campaign came close to an end. But now the planning is growing, and the chief of staff role will be one of the most critical positions.

"As he chooses the best people to join his team and best policies to pursue, his transition team will ensure the implementation of President Trump's common sense agenda starting on Day 1," said transition leaders Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, an official with Trump's first term in the White House, in a statement.

Wiles is the daughter of American football player and sportscaster Pat Summerall. She not only led the campaign through a pair of assassination attempts but through a poll drop after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also name-checked Wiles while speaking with reports about his campaign's leadership team, which has changed little through the race.

"Some people said it's the best-run campaign they've ever seen; but in order to make that stick, you have to win," Trump told reporters while voting in Florida Tuesday. "My team ... many of them are the same players — as you know, Susie.”

He also praised her during his victory speech, commenting, "We call her the ice maiden. Susie likes to stay in the background — she's not in the background."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Trump and Wiles "complement each other personally" and that the president's closest allies "see the value that their partnership has created."

There are others under consideration for the chief of staff role, including Brooke Rollins, who leads the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute after serving as a top White House aide during his first administration.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was also said to be under consideration, but he told Fox News that was not going to happen and that Wiles "would do a great job."

But a campaign official said that there is just one candidate who has a good relationship with Trump, as well as the professional loyalty and respect from the staff, "and that's Susie."