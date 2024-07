The White House says President Joe Biden has received an "initial briefing" on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Biden was briefed by both the director of the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the incident. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients is in the briefing.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been briefed on the "security incident" at the rally, according to her office. Harris is en route back to Washington, D.C., from a campaign stop in Philadelphia.