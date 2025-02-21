WATCH TV LIVE

US Marshals Deputize Musk's Private Security Detail

Friday, 21 February 2025 04:25 PM EST

The U.S. Marshals Service has deputized members of White House adviser Elon Musk's private security detail that provides them with some of the same rights and protections as federal law enforcement officials.

CNN reported on Friday that multiple members of the detail have been made special deputies by the Marshals Service, possibly enabling them to carry weapons on federal grounds and making the agency legally liable for mistakes or errors made by the detail, according to a law enforcement source.

Several of the news outlets' sources said that the level of security around Musk has surprised White House staffers and people close to the president, some of who say that his detail is nearly the size of President Donald Trump's.

Musk said during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday that his security detail is "not enormous," adding, "Maybe it should be bigger."

The Marshals Service has previously deputized members of private security details for people close to the president, including Dr. Anthony Fauci due to threats against him and his family.

