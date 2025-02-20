Musk at CPAC: 'We All Want to See' Gold at Fort Knox

Elon Musk might be a billionaire but he’s never seen what 4,580 tons of gold looks like all in one place and would like to find out.

Time for a road trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, Musk told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, carried live by Newsmax.

“I think we all want to see it, you know. This is your gold, by the way. It's the public's gold,” Musk told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

Talk of the gold began Monday, when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., suggested that Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency should audit the country’s gold reserve at Fort Knox, which houses an estimated $425 billion worth of gold.

“I just wanna see it. Yeah, we want to go see it and just make sure, like, somebody didn't spray paint some lead or something, you know? Like, is this real gold?” Musk told the audience. “Honestly, you know, part of this also is just let's have some fun and, you know, like I said, all this gold at Fort Knox, it's the public's gold. It's your gold.

“So, like, I think you have like, a right to see it, you know? I think we should ... do a tour. And the president last night was like, I think he's in favor of it. That would be cool. And then it should be like a live tour. Like you can see what’s going on. Open the door, what’s behind it. I’d watch that,” he added.

