WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musk | cpac | newsmax | gold | fort knox

Musk at CPAC: 'We All Want to See' Gold at Fort Knox

By    |   Thursday, 20 February 2025 08:37 PM EST

Elon Musk might be a billionaire but he’s never seen what 4,580 tons of gold looks like all in one place and would like to find out.

Time for a road trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, Musk told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, carried live by Newsmax.

“I think we all want to see it, you know. This is your gold, by the way. It's the public's gold,” Musk told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

Talk of the gold began Monday, when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., suggested that Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency should audit the country’s gold reserve at Fort Knox, which houses an estimated $425 billion worth of gold.

“I just wanna see it. Yeah, we want to go see it and just make sure, like, somebody didn't spray paint some lead or something, you know? Like, is this real gold?” Musk told the audience. “Honestly, you know, part of this also is just let's have some fun and, you know, like I said, all this gold at Fort Knox, it's the public's gold. It's your gold.

“So, like, I think you have like, a right to see it, you know? I think we should ... do a tour. And the president last night was like, I think he's in favor of it. That would be cool. And then it should be like a live tour. Like you can see what’s going on. Open the door, what’s behind it. I’d watch that,” he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Elon Musk might be a billionaire but he's never seen what 4,580 tons of gold looks like all in one place and said he would like to find out. Time for a road trip to Fort Knox, Kentucky, Musk told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, carried ...
musk, cpac, newsmax, gold, fort knox
392
2025-37-20
Thursday, 20 February 2025 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved