Trump: Pulitzer Panel Doesn't Know How to Respond to Me

donald trump holds up finger as he speaks to crowd
(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 10:43 AM

Former President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his attack on the Pulitzer Prize Board for honoring "false reporting" concerning false allegations that Trump campaign officials conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump earlier this month wrote a letter to Pulitzer administrator Bud Kliment to call out the "shoddy, dubious, and manifestly false reporting" by The New York Times and The Washington Post that won the award in 2018.

"I have heard that the Pulitzer Prize Board is too embarrassed, or don’t know how, to respond to my letter dated Oct. 3, a copy of which is attached, about those who got the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax completely wrong," Trump said Friday in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

"These Pulitzer Prizes for totally incorrect reporting have become worthless and meaningless."

Trump's letter to Kliment was posted on his Save America PAC website.

"I call on the Pulitzer Prize Board to immediately rescind the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting awarded to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, which was based on false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign," Trump’s letter began.

"As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation."

Trump added that the reports awarded a Pulitzer Prize centered on the "now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory" force-fed to the American people from anonymous sources subject to "political bias."

"When the Board announced the prize, it lauded the recipients 'for deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nations' understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the president-elect's transition team, and his eventual administration,'" Trump's statement said.

Trump warned that the Pulitzer Prize's reputation would be damaged if the board does not "react accordingly."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


