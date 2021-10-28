Trump Labels Zuckerberg a 'Criminal' Over 2020 Donations

Former President Donald Trump is slamming Facebook CEO as a "criminal" because of the more than $400 million in donations he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made to local election offices during the 2020 presidential election.

"Mark Zuckerberg, in my opinion, a criminal, is allowed to spend over $400 million and therefore able to change the course of a Presidential Election, and nothing happens to Facebook," Trump said in a statement emailed to supporters, reports Business Insider.

The email also labeled former FBI Director James Comey, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Hillary Clinton, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI attorney Lisa Page as liars.

"They all lied about everything having to do with Russia, Russia, Russia, because they knew it was a SCAM, and they all lied about everything having to do with Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine because they knew it was a SCAM," Trump maintained in the email, before calling on supporters to continue to stand with him.

"They made up fairy tales about me knowing how badly it would hurt the U.S.A. — and nothing happens to them. Is there no justice in our Country?" he said in the statement.

Zuckerberg has come under fire from Republicans who say the funds were spent to bring out likely Democrat voters, which he has denied were used in a partisan manner.

The Facebook CEO said the funds were to be used to help the local election offices to adapt to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The money was reportedly spent on equipment to process mail-in ballots and on items including personal protective equipment, according to an Associated Press report.

"Since our initial donation, there have been multiple lawsuits filed in an attempt to block these funds from being used, based on claims that the organizations receiving donations have a partisan agenda," Zuckerberg said last October. "That's false. These funds will serve communities throughout the country — urban, rural and suburban — and are being allocated by non-partisan organizations."

William Doyle, Ph.D., the principal researcher at the Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, wrote for The Federalist earlier this month that the Facebook CEO used legal loopholes allowing him to send $419.5 million through two organizations, the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR).

He said his team of researchers found that the organizations distributed the money to cities and counties in ways that would bring out Democrat voters and increase the count for then-candidate Joe Biden in key swing states.

Trump made further claims about Zuckerberg in an angry letter published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal.

"Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook poured over $17 million to interfere in the Pennsylvania election, including $5.5 million on 'ballot processing equipment' in Philadelphia and $552,000 for drop boxes where the voting pattern was not possible," wrote Trump in a letter in response to an Oct. 25 article concerning the state's Supreme Court.

"You state the fact that a court wrongly said mail-in ballots could be counted after Election Day," said Trump in the letter. "'This didn’t matter,' you add, 'because Mr. Biden won the state by 80,555, but the country is lucky the election wasn’t closer. If the election had hung on a few thousand Pennsylvanians, the next President might have been picked by the U.S. Supreme Court.'"

Trump went on to list several examples of what he said were "how determinative the voter fraud in Pennsylvania was," including reports of irregularities in mail-in ballots, vote counting, and problems with voter registrations.

"This is why Democrats and the Fake News Media do not want a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania," he concluded. "In reality, 80,555 ballots are nothing when there is this much corruption or voter irregularities."