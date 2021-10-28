Trump-Supporting PAC Selling 'Let's Go Brandon' Shirts

The "Let's Go Brandon" phenomenon is coming to a Trump campaign T-shirt near you.

A Save America email is giving away shirts with the pop culture slogan on it for donations to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee of at least $45.

"You've probably heard it being chanted anywhere patriotic Americans get together," the email read. "Well now, President Trump has put America's favorite new phrase on a custom shirt. That's right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his brand-new, limited-edition 'LET'S GO BRANDON' shirts."

The email says supplies are limited and in "high demand."

"Whether you're at a concert, football game, or just out for a walk in the park, you're probably going to hear someone say 'LET'S GO BRANDON,'" the email adds. "Now you can have a shirt to match."

A similar shirt with "FJB" is also being offered, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington tweeted.

The "Let's go Brandon" is the chant an NBC NASCAR broadcaster Kelli Stavas claimed was hailing down as she interviewed racer Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway.

But the crowd was chanting "F*** Joe Biden," and not "Let's Go Brandon," as the NBC broadcaster erroneously reported.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' own Make America Florida PAC is also selling "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirts. His version is selling for $22-$29, Mediaite reported.