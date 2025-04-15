WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | prisons | deportation | el salvador | karoline leavitt | marco rubio

Trump Admin Weighs Deporting US Citizens to Foreign Prisons

By    |   Tuesday, 15 April 2025 05:08 PM EDT

The Trump administration is weighing whether it can legally deport American citizens to foreign prisons, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

On Tuesday, a reporter, according to CNBC, asked Leavitt if President Donald Trump has the authority to deport Americans to foreign prisons or would need to change the law.

"It's another question that the president has raised," Leavitt replied. "It's a legal question that the president is looking into."

The Trump administration "would only consider this, if legal, for Americans who are the most violent, egregious repeat offenders of crime who nobody in this room wants living in their communities."

When pressed by the reporter about the administration's view on the law, she added, "We're looking at it, and when I have more to share, I certainly will."

According to The Washington Post, in February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he was "incredibly grateful" for El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's offer "to house in his jail dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those of U.S. citizenship and legal residents."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

