'Unsure' on Hegseth, Sen. Fetterman Considers 'Yes' Vote on DeSantis

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:01 PM EST

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Wednesday said he was "unsure" on whether he would vote for Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense but would consider "voting yes" if President-elect Donald Trump selected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the post instead.

"I understand there's other of my colleagues on the Republican side that are going to be willing to vote for him. So, it's really like, until he's even being formally … But I understand now that Trump's considering DeSantis," Fetterman said Wednesday during a press gaggle.

Trump nominated former Fox News host Hegseth for the role but is considering replacing him with DeSantis following reports Hegseth was accused of sexual assault — which he denies and for which he never faced charges — and was forced out of leadership roles with two nonprofit veterans' groups for personal misconduct, mismanagement of funds, and intoxication on the job.

"I think my concerns with him are the same concerns that my colleagues on the Republican sides have for him as well too," Fetterman told reporters.

"Now, if you're going to be put in front of the most lethal organization in human history, I really think they need an FBI background, and you need to have a fully, full vet as well as to, I mean, think about that role. That's a very, it's a very special role, and I think it's reasonable to have a full background and consider."

Politics
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:01 PM
