Sen. Hawley: Hegseth Canceled Meeting

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:23 PM EST

As Pete Hegseth's nomination to be secretary of defense continues to come under scrutiny, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday that a meeting between the two was canceled.

Hegseth's nomination to lead the Pentagon faces trouble in Congress over allegations about his personal and professional life.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump was reconsidering his choice and may instead nominate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The New York Times and The Bulwark also reported the reconsideration.

Hawley said he wasn't sure if Hegseth was going to withdraw but that Trump deserves "a lot of deference" with his cabinet nominees.

"I'll support whoever he wants," Hawley said. "I think he's going to be great for his Cabinet. It's not 100% clear to me who wants the secretary of defense right now."

In response to a question from Newsmax Capitol Hill correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt, Hawley said it was up to Trump to decide whether it was time for Hegseth to step aside.

"My view is that if the president wants him to be secretary of defense, then people ought to give him a shot. And my presumption is that I would support him," Hawley said. "Let him have his confirmation here. Let him take the oath. Let him answer all of these questions."

Hawley said DeSantis would be a great secretary of defense in response to another Duchardt question.

"I don't want to get in front," Hawley said. "This is not my decision to make. This is President Trump's decision to make, and he needs a Cabinet that's going to serve him well, and that's going to be effective, and you know, he'll make the decision."

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:23 PM
