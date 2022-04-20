Trump Lawyer Urges State Court to Drop New York AG's Contempt Request

An attorney for Donald Trump hit back against the New York attorney general's office on Tuesday, arguing that a contempt order against the former president had no merit, since none of his personal financial documents have been subpoenaed by the New York AG office.

Trump attorney Alina Habba filed this response to New York Attorney General Letitia James' contempt request from April 7, which included proposed daily fines of $10,000 for Trump allegedly not complying with subpoena orders.

"After conducting a diligent search and review, Respondent's counsel determined that Respondent was not in possession of any documents responsive to the Subpoena and that all potentially responsive documents were in the possession, custody or control of the Trump Organization," said Habba.

Trump's lawyer also deemed the proposed fines as "grossly excessive."

Citing the subpoena language, New York investigators are seeking documentation and communications related to Trump's financial standing, a search which includes asset statements and other records.

The New York AG's subpoena also seeks records relating to the financing of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, conservation easements, planned development at the Trump family estate known as "Seven Springs," insurance coverage, and records about his wealth that were provided to reporters with Forbes magazine.

According to Forbes, Donald Trump has a net worth of approximately $3 billion.

Trump had reached the billionaire status long before becoming the United States' 45th president.

On Monday, in a statement released from "Save America," Trump blasted AG James for the "witch hunt" against him and the Trump Organization.

He also likened James to an "operative for the Democrat Party."

"With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets.

"The racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes."

Trump added: "This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don't need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won't take this Radical Left 'sickness' anymore. Make New York Great Again!"

Citing a subpoena from December 2021, James apparently told Trump that he wouldn't need to provide personal financial documents, provided the Trump Organization complied with her office's requests for documentation.

The main dispute over Trump's records was previewed in a January court filing when James' office alleged that Trump had kept hard copies of documents and used sticky notes to communicate with employees.

Apparently, a file cabinet pertaining to Trump's records has been a source of contention between the two parties.

"This file was never searched because the Trump Organization determined, improbably, that Mr. Trump was not involved in the preparation of his own financial statements," the AG's office wrote.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, prompting a Trump spokesperson to claim the New York AG's "allegations are baseless and will be vigorously defended."