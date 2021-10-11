Trump: Jan. 6 Capitol Police 'Abandoned' Officers Like 'Americans in Afghanistan'

Following up on a whistleblower's claims of Capitol Police leadership failures and lawmakers' lies stemming from Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump compared the abandoning of Capitol Police during the storming of the Capitol to President Joe Biden's leaving U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan.

Trump wrote in a statement Monday from his Save America PAC:

"The highly partisan Unselect Committee is just a sideshow to distract America from massive failures by Biden and the Democrats. What happened to the Capitol would have never happened if the people in charge did their job and looked at the intelligence. They abandoned the officers on the ground, just like Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are going after innocent staffers and attacking the Constitution."

As he fights under executive privilege to block subpoenas of his administration's aides, advisers, and staffers, Trump added a call to the end the Jan. 6 investigation.

His statement continued:

"Why is the just released bombshell January 6th whistleblower report being ignored by the mainstream media? Based on this high ranking Capitol Police official's report, these partisan hearings must stop at once."

Trump, who said in his Save America rally speech Saturday in Iowa that the Biden administration is leaving the United States in "ruin," called the Jan. 6 Select Committee stacked with Democrats and never-Trumpers, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a continuation of the never-ending "witch hunt."

His statement concluded:

"This is yet another continuation of the radical left's witch-hunt — led by Shifty Adam Schiff and his crew who misled America on RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, the 'Perfect' Ukraine phone call, the Mueller report scam, and so much else. Now Shifty, who couldn't get a job with the administration, is at it again. Radical left Democrats are rapidly destroying America!"

Kinzinger vowed Monday that despite Trump's invoking executive privilege, those subpoenaed to testify before the Jan. 6 Select Committee will be compelled to appear or potentially face contempt charges.