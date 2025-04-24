Trump Blasts Fox News Pollster, WSJ

President Donald Trump used his social media platform Thursday to rebuke Fox News' pollster and the "China Loving" Wall Street Journal.

Both outlets are part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

"Rupert Murdoch has told me for years that he is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster, but he has never done so," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"This 'pollster' has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years. Also, and while he's at it, he should start making changes at the China Loving Wall Street Journal. It sucks!!!"

Fox News reported Wednesday that its latest poll showed voters were not happy with Trump over every issue except securing the southern border. The survey was conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, two companies that form "a slight to moderate liberal bias," according to the independent Media Bias Fact Check.com.

Fox News' polls have been off before when it comes to Trump.

In its final pre-election poll on Oct. 30, Fox News showed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Trump by two percentage points in both Michigan and Pennsylvania a week before voters went to the polls. Trump won both states in November.

Also in October, Trump hit "weak and soft" Fox News Channel over the network's planned interview with Harris.

"Lyin' Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be 'Fair & Balanced,' though often very soft to those on the 'cocktail circuit' Left," Trump posted Oct. 14 on Truth Social.

"I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives, that it all doesn't matter anymore."

Both Fox News and the Journal have attacked Trump recently over his tariffs policy on U.S. imports.

While the editorial boards at the Journal and New York Post, also owned by Murdoch's News Corp, have railed against Trump's tariff decisions, some Fox News Channel hosts also have covered related news with a negative approach.

In 2020, Trump and his supporters were angered by Fox News being the first major media outlet to project that Joe Biden had won Arizona. Newsmax waited until it was clear the then-former vice president won the Grand Canyon State before reporting the official outcome.

