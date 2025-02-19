Ed Henry to Newsmax: Murdoch Fears Family 'Leftists' Ruining Fox

Rupert Murdoch knows his son James "is an avowed leftist" — as opposed to Lachlan — and he is the one trying to fight handing over Fox News to leftist ideologues in his own family, Newsmax2 host Ed Henry, a former Fox News host, said Tuesday night.

"I think Rupert is a shrewd businessman at the end of the day, say what you will about him, and he's the one — you don't have to take it from us — he's the one who's trying to make sure that the company doesn't wind up in James' hands and the hands of James and James' two sisters," Henry told Tuesday night's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He understands that Lachlan is someone who is trying to grow a conservative audience, reach out to America-first patriots."

"This is what Newsmax is doing. We see this every day with the growth of your show and so many others."

"Over at Fox, there's deep concern. Again, don't take it from us. Rupert himself, working with Lachlan, went into this Nevada court to make sure James doesn't get any power because they know what's going to happen: It's going to go far left, and it's going to go down the tubes under James."

Both Henry and Schmitt have firsthand experience of Newsmax's competitor and the stakeholders in this "family feud" unfolding in a Nevada court that ruled the 93-year-old billionaire could not change his family trust after Murdoch sought to give his elder son, Lachlan, 52, control over his public companies.

Instead, all four of his kids will have equal shares of say.

"Yeah, it's quite a family feud," Henry told Schmitt. "And I should disclose, of course, I was at Fox. They pushed me out, but I have no axe to grind."

"I respect Lachlan and Rupert, who I worked for. They are conservative. I think they share a lot that our audience would like."

"But Newsmax is obviously on the rise, and we continue to grow in large part because of concerns about the direction of Fox, because James, to your point, he is an avowed leftist. He and his wife Catherine have given millions and millions of dollars [to] climate-change causes, Biden, you name it, you go right down the list," Henry added.

"And so now he's saying wacky stuff about his own dad because he wants to wrest control of the company and move it left. And based on what happened in that Nevada court, James Murdoch has a real shot at taking control of this company."

James and the two left-leaning sisters would make Fox News 75% leftist to overrule Lachlan.

"Again, I think Lachlan is somebody who does get the audience; James Murdoch is just the opposite," Henry concluded.

"And I think he would turn Fox in a much different direction."

