PBS/NPR/Marist Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 4 Points

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points, according to the final PBS News/NPR/Marist pre-election survey.

Harris is ahead of Trump 51% to 47% among likely voters, according to the poll's results released Monday.

Trump holds a 5-point lead among independents and has narrowed the gender gap from 34 points a month ago to 15 points.

Trump once led among male voters 57% to 41% but now is ahead 51% to 47%, according to the results. However, Harris' cushion among women also has declined, with her previous 18-point lead shrinking to 11.

Harris (63%) leads her Republican opponent (34%) by 29 points among non-white voters, up from the 21-point advantage she held in early October. Trump is ahead of Harris 54% to 45% among white voters.

More Gen Z and Millennials (56%) and baby boomers (55%) support Harris, while Trump earns more backing among the silent/Greatest Generation (53%) and Gen X (51%).

Despite the candidate they have supported or plan to support, 49% of likely voters say Trump will win the election, and 46% say Harris will win.

A share of 55% likely voters say they already have voted, including 24% who say they have already voted by mail and 31% who say they have voted in-person at early voting locations.

"The 2024 presidential campaign has been full of unusual twists and turns," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "Harris is well-positioned to carry the popular vote for president but needs to traverse a narrow pathway to achieve 270 in the Electoral College. Former President Trump's candidacy is being held back by his high negatives among likely voters."

The PBS/NPR/Marist survey was conducted Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 among 1,560 adults, including 1,446 registered voters. It's margin of error is about 3 percentage points.