TIPP Tracking Poll: Trump, Harris in Dead Heat

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dead heat in the presidential race one day before the general election, TIPP Tracking poll results show.

Trump and Harris each receive 48% support, with 6% saying they may change their minds in the final hours, TIPP Insights reported Monday.

The poll shed light on many aspects of the election:

Head-to-head: Trump 48%, Harris 48%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Multi candidates: Trump 48.8%, Harris 48.3%, Cornel West 0.7%, Jill Stein 0.7%, Other 0.5%, Not sure 0.6%, Prefer not to answer 0.5%

Northeast: Trump 44%, Harris 52%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%

Midwest: Trump 50%, Harris 46%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

South: Trump 53%, Harris 45%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%

West: Trump 43%, Harris 54%, Other 2%, Not sure 1%

Urban: Trump 39%, Harris 59%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Suburban: Trump 47%, Harris 50%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Rural: Trump 63%, Harris 34%, Other 0%, Not sure 3%

Ages 18-44: Trump 43%, Harris 53%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Ages 45-64: Trump 50%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Ages 65-plus: Trump 52%, Harris 45%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%

Men: Trump 50%, Harris 47%, Other 1% Not sure 2%

Women: Trump 47%, Harris 49%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%

White voters: Trump 54%, Harris 42%, Other 1%

Black voters: Trump 15%, Harris 82%, Other 2%

Hispanic voters: Trump 40%, Harris 57%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%

High School graduates: Trump 53%, Harris 46%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%

Some college: Trump 48%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%

College degree or more: Trump 46%, Harris 50%, Other 2%, Not sure 2%

Democrats: Trump 4%, Harris 94%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%

Republicans: Trump 93%, Harris 5%, Other 1%, Not sure 1%

Ind./Other: Trump 46%, Harris 46%, Other 3%, Note sure 5%

The TIPP Tracking poll was conducted among 1,411 likely voters Nov. 1-3, with a margin of error of 2.7 points.