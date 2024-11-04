WATCH TV LIVE

TIPP Tracking Poll: Trump, Harris in Dead Heat

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 10:10 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dead heat in the presidential race one day before the general election, TIPP Tracking poll results show.

Trump and Harris each receive 48% support, with 6% saying they may change their minds in the final hours, TIPP Insights reported Monday.

The poll shed light on many aspects of the election:

  • Head-to-head: Trump 48%, Harris 48%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Multi candidates: Trump 48.8%, Harris 48.3%, Cornel West 0.7%, Jill Stein 0.7%, Other 0.5%, Not sure 0.6%, Prefer not to answer 0.5%
  • Northeast: Trump 44%, Harris 52%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
  • Midwest: Trump 50%, Harris 46%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • South: Trump 53%, Harris 45%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%
  • West: Trump 43%, Harris 54%, Other 2%, Not sure 1%
  • Urban: Trump 39%, Harris 59%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Suburban: Trump 47%, Harris 50%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Rural: Trump 63%, Harris 34%, Other 0%, Not sure 3%
  • Ages 18-44: Trump  43%, Harris 53%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Ages 45-64: Trump  50%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Ages 65-plus: Trump 52%, Harris 45%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
  • Men: Trump 50%, Harris 47%, Other 1% Not sure 2%
  • Women: Trump 47%, Harris 49%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
  • White voters: Trump 54%, Harris 42%, Other 1%
  • Black voters: Trump 15%, Harris 82%, Other 2%
  • Hispanic voters: Trump 40%, Harris 57%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%
  • High School graduates: Trump 53%, Harris 46%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%
  • Some college: Trump 48%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
  • College degree or more: Trump 46%, Harris 50%, Other 2%, Not sure 2%
  • Democrats: Trump 4%, Harris 94%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%
  • Republicans: Trump 93%, Harris 5%, Other 1%, Not sure 1%
  • Ind./Other: Trump 46%, Harris 46%, Other 3%, Note sure 5%

The TIPP Tracking poll was conducted among  1,411 likely voters Nov. 1-3, with a margin of error of 2.7 points.

