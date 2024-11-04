TIPP Tracking Poll: Trump, Harris in Dead Heat

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a dead heat in the presidential race one day before the general election, TIPP Tracking poll results show.
Trump and Harris each receive 48% support, with 6% saying they may change their minds in the final hours, TIPP Insights reported Monday.
The poll shed light on many aspects of the election:
- Head-to-head: Trump 48%, Harris 48%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Multi candidates: Trump 48.8%, Harris 48.3%, Cornel West 0.7%, Jill Stein 0.7%, Other 0.5%, Not sure 0.6%, Prefer not to answer 0.5%
- Northeast: Trump 44%, Harris 52%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
- Midwest: Trump 50%, Harris 46%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- South: Trump 53%, Harris 45%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%
- West: Trump 43%, Harris 54%, Other 2%, Not sure 1%
- Urban: Trump 39%, Harris 59%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Suburban: Trump 47%, Harris 50%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Rural: Trump 63%, Harris 34%, Other 0%, Not sure 3%
- Ages 18-44: Trump 43%, Harris 53%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Ages 45-64: Trump 50%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Ages 65-plus: Trump 52%, Harris 45%, Other 1%, Not sure 2%
- Men: Trump 50%, Harris 47%, Other 1% Not sure 2%
- Women: Trump 47%, Harris 49%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
- White voters: Trump 54%, Harris 42%, Other 1%
- Black voters: Trump 15%, Harris 82%, Other 2%
- Hispanic voters: Trump 40%, Harris 57%, Other 0%, Not sure 2%
- High School graduates: Trump 53%, Harris 46%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%
- Some college: Trump 48%, Harris 47%, Other 1%, Not sure 3%
- College degree or more: Trump 46%, Harris 50%, Other 2%, Not sure 2%
- Democrats: Trump 4%, Harris 94%, Other 0%, Not sure 1%
- Republicans: Trump 93%, Harris 5%, Other 1%, Not sure 1%
- Ind./Other: Trump 46%, Harris 46%, Other 3%, Note sure 5%
The TIPP Tracking poll was conducted among 1,411 likely voters Nov. 1-3, with a margin of error of 2.7 points.
Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.
