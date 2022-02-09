Trump: McConnell's Comments on RNC Censure Against What GOP Is About

Former President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a statement released on Wednesday by his Save America PAC.

Trump responded to comments made by McConnell on Tuesday that it was ''not the job'' of the Republican National Committee to censure GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, according to The New York Times.

McConnell also reiterated that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a ''violent insurrection.''

''For the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to say that the RNC should not censure walking Democrat sound bites, Liz Cheney and Cryin' Adam Kinzinger, is so against what Republicans are about,'' Trump said.

''It's not as bad as the two-month extension he gave the Democrats when they were ready to fold, but the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger is a good and very appropriate thing to do as it pertains to our great Republican Party!''

Trump's statement continues the souring relationship between him and the nation's top elected Republican official.

Earlier in the day, Trump released another statement saying, ''Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.''

''He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history.

''And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompentent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs,'' he said.