×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | mar a lago | aileen cannon | classified documents

Florida Judge Might Delay Trump Classified Docs Case

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 08:55 PM EDT

A federal judge in Miami, Florida, has signaled that she may delay the start of former President Donald Trump's trial in the case surrounding his harboring of classified files.

In a Wednesday hearing, the judge acknowledged concerns from Trump's legal team that the current May 20 trial date could conflict with his three other criminal cases in Washington, D.C.; New York; and Georgia.

"I'm having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed time frame," said Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the federal district court in South Florida.

She was specifically referring to his trial set to be overseen by Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the federal district court in D.C. on March 4 over claims that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Both the D.C. and Miami cases are being pursued by Department of Justice special counsel John L. Smith's office. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year to prosecute them.

Jay Bratt, a member of Smith's team in the Miami case, argued against the idea that the trial should be delayed.

However, Cannon appeared unconvinced.

"I'm not quite seeing in your position an understanding of these realities," she stated.

The former president is accused of mishandling classified documents and plotting with two aides to obstruct government efforts to recover hundreds of them at his Mar-a-Lago property after he left the White House.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The three most prominent criminal cases against Trump have proven to be a strain amid his 2024 presidential campaign.

The D.C. trial is scheduled to start just one day before Super Tuesday, and the Miami trial falls less than two months before the Republican National Convention.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal judge in Miami, Florida, has signaled that she may delay the start of former President Donald Trump's trial in the case surrounding his harboring of classified files. In a Wednesday hearing, the judge acknowledged concerns from Trump's legal team that the current...
trump, mar a lago, aileen cannon, classified documents
288
2023-55-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved