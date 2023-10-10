Trump: 'Big Difference' Between My Docs Case, Biden's

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to rail against President Joe Biden's removal of classified materials from Washington and the alleged difference in treatment the two men have received.

"I see that Crooked Joe Biden is working on his documents situation," Trump wrote on the social media site. "He moved documents, many classified, all over the place, for years, including to CHINATOWN. He even took documents as a Senator, an absolute no, no! I come under the Presidential Records Act, he doesn't — A big difference!!! I did nothing wrong, he did, and so did many others!"

The former president was seemingly alluding to Biden's interview this week with special counsel Robert Hur over his potential mishandling of classified documents. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office, said in a statement that Biden's "voluntary interview" took place at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday.

The special counsel investigation began after classified documents were found in multiple areas of Biden's Delaware home and at an office in Washington, D.C. The material reportedly dated back to his time as a senator and vice president.

After Biden's personal lawyers discovered the documents, they notified the National Archives and Records Administration and handed the materials over, according to published reports.

The FBI also searched the Biden family vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware, and found "some materials and handwritten notes" that seemed to be from his time as vice president. They were later given to the Department of Justice for further review.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur in January to investigate Biden's potential mishandling of classified materials — two months after Jack Smith was appointed as special counsel to investigate a similar matter involving Trump.

Trump's specific claim about Biden's storage of classified materials in Chinatown appears to have come from former Biden staffer Kathy Chung, who served as an assistant to Biden when he was vice president.

In February, The Washington Post reported that Chung helped Biden move boxes to a government-funded transition office when he left the White House after serving as vice president.

The classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center were among the boxes Chung helped move. Following their stay at the transition office, they were taken to a temporary location the Penn Biden Center was leasing in Chinatown.

Trump was indicted on charges stemming from his retention of classified documents after leaving office. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.