Trump Still Pushing to Delay Classified Docs Trial

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 12:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump issued a new call to delay his Florida classified documents trial pushed by special counsel Jack Smith.

The repeated calls to delay the May 2024 trial comes after Smith's prosecutors filed a plea to the court to reject the calls for a delay.

Trump's legal team is arguing a full calendar is working against the former president and his lawyers amid myriad indictments, trials, and the 2024 presidential election campaign, Axios reported Thursday.

The filing Wednesday argued Smith office has "misled the Court this summer by contending that the unprecedented schedule it requested was workable," according to the report.

Also, the filing argued, the Smith prosecutors have yet to turn over all the evidence for review, including nine of the documents Trump is charged for having illegally retained.

Without explaining why they had been held, prosecutors recently dumped a tranche of documents that "nearly doubled the volume of classified discovery" and continue to withhold "certain [unclassified] agents' communications," Axios reported.

Trump's latest call for a delay comes after Smith filed a motion to reject the Florida classified documents trial delay, arguing there is "no reason" to do so because the court has already rejected that in setting the trial for next May.

"None of the issues raised in the defendants' motion warrants the continuance they request," Smith argued in a Monday filing.

The trial had been scheduled to begin May 20, while the Washington, D.C., case brought by Smith is slated for March 4.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

