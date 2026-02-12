Trump Picks Westercamp for US Trade Court

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is nominating Kara Westercamp to serve on the U.S. Court of International Trade.

He praised her experience as a trade lawyer and her work advancing his administration's economic policies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it was his "honor" to select Westercamp for the federal bench.

He described her as "a very experienced Trade Lawyer" who spent more than a decade as an attorney at the Justice Department.

Westercamp currently serves as an associate counsel at the White House, where Trump said she is among the lawyers defending his "America First Agenda."

The Court of International Trade, based in New York, has nationwide jurisdiction over civil cases involving international trade and customs laws.

Its judges handle disputes related to tariffs, import transactions, trade agreements, and other matters central to U.S. trade policy.

Trump framed Westercamp's nomination as aligned with his broader economic message, particularly on trade enforcement.

In his post, he said Westercamp understands the "Wisdom and Courage required to protect the American People," adding that Americans "have been ripped off by other Countries for far too long." He also said she would "always put America First."

The president did not provide additional details about Westercamp's legal background, specific cases she has handled or her educational history in the announcement.

If formally submitted to the Senate, Westercamp's nomination would require confirmation by a majority vote.

Judicial nominees typically undergo a review process that includes background checks, financial disclosures, and a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Nominations to specialized courts may also involve consultation with other committees.

The Court of International Trade plays a key role in disputes involving tariffs and trade remedies, issues that have featured prominently in Trump's economic agenda.

During his presidency, Trump has emphasized reshaping trade relationships, imposing tariffs on certain imports and renegotiating trade agreements, arguing such measures are necessary to protect American industries and workers.

Westercamp's nomination comes as trade policy remains a focal point of the administration’s domestic and foreign policy.