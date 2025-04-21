WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump jr | hegseth | ullyot | pentagon

Trump Jr.: Former Hegseth Pentagon Aide 'Exiled' From MAGA

Monday, 21 April 2025 02:05 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. posted on Monday that a former Pete Hegseth aide, who wrote a blistering opinion piece for Politico about the Pentagon being in near shambles, is gone from MAGA.

"He's officially exiled from our movement," the president's son said on X.

Trump did not specifically name the target of his comments, but reposted a link to a story published by Politico. "Tonight @politico: We have published a piece from John Ullyot, who just resigned as a top Pentagon spokesman, warning the department is in chaos — and predicting it will likely cost Pete Hegseth his job."

Trump began his post by saying. "This guy [Ullyot] is not America First. I’ve been hearing for years that he works his ass off to subvert my father's agenda. That ends today."

The opinion piece published by Politico on Sunday is titled "Former Top Pentagon Spokesperson Details 'Month From Hell' Inside the Agency." Little of what Ullyot wrote is complimentary of Hegseth and notes that the aide's departure from the Pentagon was his decision. The AP reported on Thursday that he was asked to resign.

Hegseth said on Monday, "We're changing the Defense Department and putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters."

Also that day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Hegseth's position in the administration was secure.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 21 April 2025 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

