With Iran Balking at Talks, Vance Pauses Pakistan Trip

Vice President JD Vance has paused plans to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war, according to multiple people familiar with the matter in a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The shift follows a flurry of internal meetings at the White House, where officials reassessed the prospects for diplomacy, the Journal reported.

While Vance could still depart later in the week, possibly as soon as Tuesday evening, Donald Trump is privately weighing canceling the trip altogether, one person told the Journal, citing Tehran’s reluctance to meet U.S. demands on nuclear enrichment.

Another person said the pause also reflects Iran’s failure to commit to participating in the talks at all, according to the Journal, underscoring growing uncertainty around whether any negotiations will take place.

Iranian officials have also raised allegations of war crimes tied to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the actions a violation of the ceasefire and an “act of war,” according to Reuters.

Tehran has not committed to attending negotiations in Islamabad and has linked its participation to those complaints over maritime enforcement actions, according to Reuters and other international coverage.

Vance had been expected to leave Washington for discussions in Islamabad as a Wednesday ceasefire deadline approached, the Journal reported.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the trip, according to the report.