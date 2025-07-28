Trump: Name May Have Been Planted in Epstein Files by Dems

President Donald Trump says his name may have been planted in the Jeffrey Epstein files by former FBI Director James Comey or former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by [former President Joe] Biden, and all of the people that actually ran the government, including the autopen. Those files were run for four years by those people. If they had anything, I assume they would have released it," Trump told reporters Monday in Turnberry, Scotland.

"Now, they can easily put something in the files that's a phony. … Christopher Steele, as an example, wrote a book, a dossier. We call it the fake news dossier. And the whole thing was a fake. The whole thing was a fake. They could put things in the file that are fake, but those files were run by bad, sick people," he said.

Trump, who has faced pressure from his supporters to release the government's files about Epstein, was also asked about reports that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate. He hired help, and I said don't ever do that again. He stole people that worked for me. And he did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata, and that was it. I'm glad I did, if you want to know the truth," he said.