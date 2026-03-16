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Tags: trump | jd vance | fraud | task force | tim walz | california

Trump to Name Vance Head of Fraud Task Force

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 12:28 PM EDT

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday tasking Vice President JD Vance with overseeing an initiative aimed at investigating fraud across the U.S., the New York Post reported.

Trump and Vance are scheduled to sign the order at 3:30 p.m. ET at the White House, according to the president's schedule.

"In states across the country, fraudsters are depriving vulnerable citizens of basic social services, stealing billions of your tax dollars, and eroding America's social fabric," a Vance spokesperson told the Post.

"This fraud has happened on such a massive scale that it's endangering the future viability of America's entire social safety net."

"The Trump administration is responding with a whole-of-government war on fraud that includes multiple stakeholders who will follow the fraud wherever it leads."

The Post cited a document describing the order that singled out California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado as U.S. states with "insufficient" fraud oversight. Reuters has not verified the report.

Vance last month criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over fraud efforts and froze more than $250 million in Medicaid funding for the state.

Walz has slammed the Trump administration for what he called "a campaign of retribution."

Earlier this week, Vance hinted that California may be next for major fraud investigations.

"We know there's a lot of fraud in California, and we're trying to get to the bottom of exactly what it looks like and what we've done in the Trump administration," Vance said Friday following a speech in North Carolina.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday tasking Vice President JD Vance with overseeing an initiative aimed at investigating fraud across the U.S., reports the New York Post.
trump, jd vance, fraud, task force, tim walz, california
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2026-28-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 12:28 PM
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