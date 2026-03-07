WATCH TV LIVE

Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Minnesota Fraud Could Total Billions in Stolen Money

Saturday, 07 March 2026 01:27 PM EST

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that Minnesota looked the other way as billions of dollars in fraud was committed.

"Nine billion alone in just one state," Jordan said on "America Right Now," after he grilled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison over the rampant fraud scandal that has consumed the state.

Jordan noted the fraud investigator in Minnesota, Kayseh Magan, didn't want to hurt the Somali American voting bloc in the state.

"He's the one who said they didn't do what they should've done," Jordan said. "They didn't dig into this because they were concerned about the Somali American voting bloc, this all Democrat voting bloc there in Minneapolis."

"And so it was driven by politics, so much so that the governor lied," Jordan added, "He …. restarted a program when all the auditors and all the whistleblowers were saying, 'time out, we should stop this.' They stopped it, but they restarted it because they were afraid of the politics,” Jordan said.

While Walz claimed a court made them restart the program, the court issued a press statement saying that never happened and that the governor was lying, Jordan explained.

"And he lied because of the politics and the implications of we don't want this racial discrimination lawsuit coming against us from one of our key voting blocs," Jordan said. "Let's just keep shoveling the taxpayer money out the door."

Jordan pointed out 98 people have been indicted for their role in the fraud, including 85 Somali Americans.

"This was about politics," Jordan said. "And it's the old playbook of the left. I always say the left has a template."

"The left will tell a lie. Everything's just fine," Jordan added. "Mainstream media will report the lie. Big tech will amplify the lie. And then when you tell the truth, they call you a racist."

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that Minnesota looked the other way as billions of dollars in fraud was committed.
2026-27-07
Saturday, 07 March 2026 01:27 PM
