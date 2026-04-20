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Tags: mexico | trade deal | us | canada | steel | aluminum | autos

Mexico Eyes Early Trade Deal on Steel, Aluminum, Autos Ahead of USMCA

Monday, 20 April 2026 12:21 PM EDT

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that Mexico is interested in reaching an agreement, prior to completing the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada ‌trade pact, regarding the ​exchange of steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

Sheinbaum spoke at a morning press ⁠conference as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ​visits Mexico for talks.

"Obviously, we care a ⁠great deal about steel, aluminum, and automobiles," Sheinbaum said. "We hope that a preliminary agreement can be ‌reached."

Mexico is a major exporter ​of vehicles and ‌auto parts, as well as machinery and mechanical ‌equipment, which it sends mainly to the United States.

This year's USMCA review talks are ⁠critical for Mexico, which ‌has so ⁠far been largely spared the brunt of ⁠U.S. ⁠tariffs thanks to the bulk of its exports being protected ‌under the North American trade pact.

The U.S. has suggested it will seek to tighten ‌its ​rules of origin ‌to prevent goods - particularly from China - passing through Mexico in order to ​enter the U.S. tariff-free.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that Mexico is interested in reaching an agreement, prior to completing the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada ‌trade pact, regarding the ​exchange of steel, aluminum, and automobiles.
mexico, trade deal, us, canada, steel, aluminum, autos, usmca
164
2026-21-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 12:21 PM
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