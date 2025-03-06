ZOA's Morton Klein: Trump's Hamas Warning Strongest Statement in History

President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas to "release all the hostages now" or die is the strongest statement against radical Islamic terrorism for any president or world leader in history, according to Zionist Organization of America National President Morton Klein.

"President Trump's statement condemning and threatening the Islamic Arab terrorist group Hamas is the greatest and most important anti-Islamic, Arab-terrorism statement that has ever been stated by a president of the United States or by any political leader," Klein told Newsmax in a statement Thursday morning.

"It is more powerful than any statement ever made, even by any prime minister of Israel," Klein said.

Trump had previously warned Hamas he would allow Israel to let "all hell break out" if all American and Israeli hostages were not released at the end of phase 1 of the Gaza ceasefire. While Hamas did continue to release hostages — and dead bodies, including one that was reportedly never even a hostage — the terrorist group did not fully comply with Trump's demand last month.

Now, Trump is amping up the warning as Hamas seeks to move the temporary ceasefire into phase 2 to attain a lasting existence in Gaza — a condition Israel refuses to accept in it's three-pronged war objectives:

Return all hostages, which has remained unmet by the terrorist group. Eradicate Hamas, which is now made improbable with any sustained ceasefire. Demilitarize and deradicalize Gaza: Trump envoy Steve Witkoff's "Riviera of the Middle East" Gaza plan was rejected by Arab nations, which have drafted a Gaza reconstruction plan this week.

Amid the developments, Trump upped his "all hell" statement with his "release the hostages or die" threat Wednesday.

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye — You can choose," Trump's Truth Social post read. "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you."

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say," warned Trump.

"I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," he added.

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision."

Trump's post concluded, "RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Klein praised the forceful, if not long overdue, warning from a world leader to terrorists.

"It is unequivocal, clear and direct, proclaiming to the face of Islamist evil that the most powerful nation on earth, America, will not tolerate or abide or no longer ignore or appease this ugly terrorist Arab Islamist evil and their murdering, raping, torturing, beheading and kidnapping innocent Jewish children, women and men," Klein's statement to Newsmax continued.

"He told the Iranian proxy, Hamas, Enough is enough, it's over for you, release every hostage, stop your crimes, leave Gaza, [or] we will destroy you, every inch of you. Donald Trump delivered a message that every Arab Islamist terrorist and the whole world and the whole Arab Islamic world needed to hear. G-d bless Donald Trump."

Klein's Zionist Organization of America, the oldest pro-Israel group in the United States, was founded in 1897. Kline also serves as a member of the National Council of AIPAC and is widely regarded as one of the leading Jewish activists in the United States. He is a child of Holocaust survivors, born in a displaced persons camp in Gunzberg, Germany.