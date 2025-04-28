House GOP Resolution Proposes $330B in Education Cuts

House Republicans on the Education and Workforce Committee are proposing legislation to save more than $330 billion of taxpayer dollars on education to aid President Donald Trump's designs to trim the "big, beautiful" budget and make his 2017 tax cuts permanent.

"For decades Congress has responded to the student loan crisis by throwing more and more taxpayer dollars at the problem — never addressing the root causes of skyrocketing college costs," Committee Chair Tim Walberg, R-Mich., wrote in a statement, announcing the plans.

"Colleges have ridden this gravy train of taxpayer dollars without any accountability for the quality of the education they provide or whether students can find jobs when they graduate."

The committee's three-pronged Student Success and Taxpayer Savings Plan cuts include:

Strengthening accountability for students and taxpayers

Streamlining student loan options

Simplifying student loan repayment

"This plan brings accountability and holds schools financially responsible for loading students up with debt," Walberg's statement continued. The bill also includes other reforms that will lower costs for students and families while ensuring the fiscal sustainability of targeted programs like the Pell Grant.

"Bottom line, it's time to fix this broken cycle that is costly to taxpayers and leaves students worse off than if they never went to college."

Trump has vowed to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent, all while cutting waste, fraud, and abuse throughout massive government spending that was expanded under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic relief and continued under massive spending programs under Democrat leadership in Congress during former President Joe Biden's administration.

While spending cuts are going to be unpopular with Democrats budget reconciliation measures will permit even razor-thin House and Senate GOP majorities to pass massive spending cuts in Trump's "big, beautiful bill" by the end of the fiscal Year 2025.

Education and Workforce Committee will take up its amendment to the budget with a full committee markup Tuesday.