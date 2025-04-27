GOP Budget Plans $69 Billion for Border Agents, Wall

The House Republicans' budget package will reportedly include $68.8 billion for border security, including hiring new border and immigration agents and building the border wall.

The new report outlines spending initiatives designed to reinforce border security – a key Trump campaign promise in addition to getting out millions of illegal migrants allowed to enter the country by former President Joe Biden's administration.

With the coming world showcase events of the 2026 World Cup soccer championship tournament and 2028 Summer Olympics, security funds are needed to the tune of $1 billion for the Olympics and $625 million for the World Cup.

Among the border security spending plans in the total $68.8 billion, as first reported by Fox News Digital:

$46.5 billion for an integrated "border barrier system."

$5 billion for facilities and personnel for Customs and Border Protection.

$4.1 billion for front-line border personnel, including $2 billion for retention and staffing bonuses.

$813 million into CBP vehicles.

$2.7 billion for modern technology like sensors, drones, radar, and remote surveillance.

$673 million for a biometrics system to track illegal migrants throughout the U.S.

More than $1 billion to update and fund new air and maritime surveillance.

$500 million to crack down on Mexican drug cartel smuggling.

$1 million for American victims of illegal migrant crimes.

The Trump administration is hailing its progress in not needing a border security funding bill to cut off record-high illegal immigration numbers during the Biden administration, but "just a new president."

He warned the progress could be derailed by failure to fund future initiatives, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan.

Failure to pass the above spending "will undo all the Trump administration's massive successes," Noem's DHS wrote in a memo to House and Senate Republicans earlier in April.

With the use of budget reconciliation measures in the Senate, the narrow GOP majority needs just 51 votes or a simple majority to pass funding bills related to spending, taxes, and the national debt.

The first "big, beautiful" budget bill vowed by Trump will also seek to make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax cuts permanent – they were set to sunset in this presidential term – and fulfill Trump campaign promises to end taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits.