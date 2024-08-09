Rep. Stauber to Newsmax: Harris Vetting Team 'Probably Fired by Now'

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris' vetting team has "probably been fired by now" after allegations of "stolen valor" surfaced against newly-picked running mate Tim Walz.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Stauber said he didn't know about the stolen valor accusations before Walz was announced as the Democrat vice presidential candidate.

"No, I wasn't aware, but the fact is, now it's on tape, where he states that he carried those weapons in war, and now you notice the bio has changed," he said. "He's not a command sergeant major, retired. It's changed now. He got caught lying to Minnesota and America, and that is the definition of stolen valor. If you look up stolen valor in the dictionary today, it should have Tim Walz's face."

"With that being said, we are thankful for his 24 years of service," Stauber said. "This isn't about his service. This is about him lying to Minnesota and America on what he actually did in service. That is stolen valor. That has now come out across the nation. So, Tim Walz has been covered with a blanket by the Minnesota media and he's been handled gently. Now we're seeing all this that has come out and America sees it and I think, actually, I think the Harris ticket vetting team has probably been fired by now."

The Minnesota congressman also gave some insight into Walz's governing style, going back to the 2020 riots in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

"Tim Walz sat for three days, like a deer in the headlights look, while Minneapolis burned to the ground," he said. "As far as the damage, it's second only to the riots in Los Angeles. Hundreds of millions of dollars and he sat and after it was over, he called it 'righteous anger.' Then when he tried to defend why didn't he bring the Minnesota National Guard in earlier, like in hour one, he called the Minnesota National Guard, this is Tim Walz now, 'just a bunch of 19-year-old cooks.'"

"Extremely offensive to the members of our Minnesota National Guard and our military," Stauber said. "My wife served for just over 23 years in the Minnesota National Guard and offensive to so many others that he just denigrates their service by calling them, '19-year-old cooks' He failed leadership there. He failed Minnesota and, really, he failed the nation."

