Tags: joni ernst | harris | 2024

Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Harris Has Done Extensive Flip-Flopping

Saturday, 03 August 2024 04:13 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris "has gone through some extensive flip-flops through the years," and "none" of the recent attempts to paint the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee as more of a centrist are true, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"This is the woman who said no more fracking, we’re going to get rid of health insurance and put everyone on a socialized plan here in the United States. This is the woman who said we don’t need more police officers, we need to get rid of police officers," she said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"She is part of that crony administration that did two of the largest tax and spend bills in the United States history. She backed the American Recovery Plan and the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which raised taxes on folks and pumped a whole lot of unnecessary money into green ideologies. These are things that normal Americans didn’t need and it didn’t help middle America."

"It’s driven inflation right up, it’s on her. She was the tie-breaking vote on both of those bills," Ernst added.

Saturday, 03 August 2024 04:13 PM
