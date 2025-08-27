WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | hamas | israel | benjamin netanyahu | oct. 7 | iran

Netanyahu: Oct. 7 Attack 'Probably' Wouldn't Have Happened Under Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 27 August 2025 01:01 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Hamas "probably" would not have attacked Israel had current President Donald Trump been in the White House.

"The Oct. 7 massacre probably would not have happened if Donald Trump were president, but it's hard to say with these maniacs. I think Iran would have been more careful — and Iran is the patron," Netanyahu said Tuesday during an interview with Patrick Bet-David's "PBD Podcast."

Trump on Wednesday was set to chair a meeting about the future of Gaza as the U.S. and Israel seek a deal to end the conflict.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told Fox News Tuesday, "We think we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

Israel is gearing up for a full-scale offensive to take over Gaza City unless Hamas agrees to Israel's terms. Hamas has reportedly agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators, but Qatar reported that Israel has not yet responded.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Hamas "probably" would not have attacked Israel had current President Donald Trump been in the White House.
trump, hamas, israel, benjamin netanyahu, oct. 7, iran
164
2025-01-27
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved