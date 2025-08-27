Netanyahu: Oct. 7 Attack 'Probably' Wouldn't Have Happened Under Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Hamas "probably" would not have attacked Israel had current President Donald Trump been in the White House.

"The Oct. 7 massacre probably would not have happened if Donald Trump were president, but it's hard to say with these maniacs. I think Iran would have been more careful — and Iran is the patron," Netanyahu said Tuesday during an interview with Patrick Bet-David's "PBD Podcast."

Trump on Wednesday was set to chair a meeting about the future of Gaza as the U.S. and Israel seek a deal to end the conflict.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told Fox News Tuesday, "We think we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

Israel is gearing up for a full-scale offensive to take over Gaza City unless Hamas agrees to Israel's terms. Hamas has reportedly agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators, but Qatar reported that Israel has not yet responded.