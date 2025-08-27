Pope Leo Backs Patriarchs on Israel Condemnation

Pope Leo XIV has echoed Jerusalem's top Christian leaders in condemning Israel's announced plan to seize Gaza City, calling it an act of "collective punishment" and demanding a permanent ceasefire.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem warned in an Aug. 26 joint statement that Israel's planned takeover of Gaza City and evacuation of civilians to the south of the Gaza Strip was "unjustified and unnecessary," saying such actions amounted to a death sentence for the frail and malnourished already sheltering in Christian churches there.

Pope Leo amplified their appeal in a series of posts Wednesday on his official X account:

"Today I renew a forceful appeal both to the parties involved and to the international community, that an end be put to the conflict in the Holy Land, which has caused so much terror, destruction, and death. "I appeal that all hostages be freed, that a permanent ceasefire be reached, that the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and that humanitarian law be fully respected, especially the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions against collective punishment. "I join the Joint Declaration of the Greek Orthodox and Latin Patriarchs of Jerusalem, who yesterday called for 'an end to this spiral of violence, an end to the war, and for the common good of people to be put first.' "Let us implore Mary, Queen of Peace, source of consolation and of hope. May her intercession obtain reconciliation and peace in that land so dear to us all!"

During his weekly general audience in the Vatican, attended by thousands, Leo was twice interrupted by applause as he pleaded for the release of the remaining 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for an end to the 22-month-long war.

"I beg for a permanent ceasefire to be reached, the safe entry of humanitarian aid to be facilitated and humanitarian law to be fully respected," Leo said, citing the prohibitions in international law against "collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population."

The patriarchs — Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem — stressed that Gaza's Holy Family Catholic parish and Saint Porphyrius Orthodox church have been sheltering hundreds of civilians, including elderly people, women, children, and the disabled. Evacuation orders from Israel, they said, would amount to "nothing less than a death sentence."

Clergy and nuns vowed to remain with those under their care, despite the threat of a coming offensive in Gaza City, the territory's largest population center before the war began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to proceed with the Gaza City operation while also pursuing a ceasefire proposal, though critics — including hostages' families — say such an offensive will only endanger lives further. Rights groups have warned that plans to push Palestinians out of Gaza amount to forced expulsion under the guise of "voluntary emigration."

Pope Leo, who just days earlier underscored the right of all peoples "to live in their own lands," reiterated that no government can forcibly exile civilians.

"There has been enough devastation, in the territories and in people's lives," the patriarchs said in their joint statement. "It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides."