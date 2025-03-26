Greenland Travel Co. Denies Second Lady Usha Visit

A local Greenland day tour business, Tupilak Travel, reportedly accepted then denied second lady Usha Vance's tourism plans, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

"Yesterday, we were approached by the U.S. consulate to see if Usha Vance, the wife of the vice president of the United States, would like to visit our store on Friday, we agreed, as almost anyone is welcome. After careful consideration, we have decided not to accept the request, as it is not appropriate to interfere with events and media followers," the touring company wrote Tuesday on Facebook, according to translations from the Greenlandic language.

The abrupt reversal comes amid backlash over the Trump administration's renewed effort to purchase Greenland.

On Wednesday, during a radio interview, President Donald Trump told host Vince Coglianese that the Trump delegation visiting the Danish outpost was making visits "to let them know we need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it."

The president then noted that the country "from a defensive posture, and even offensive posture, is something we need. Especially with the world the way it is. And we're gonna have to have it. So I hate to put it that way, but we're gonna have to have it."