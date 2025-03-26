WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | greenland | usha vance | jd vance | second lady | tupilak travel

Greenland Travel Co. Denies Second Lady Usha Visit

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:59 PM EDT

A local Greenland day tour business, Tupilak Travel, reportedly accepted then denied second lady Usha Vance's tourism plans, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

"Yesterday, we were approached by the U.S. consulate to see if Usha Vance, the wife of the vice president of the United States, would like to visit our store on Friday, we agreed, as almost anyone is welcome. After careful consideration, we have decided not to accept the request, as it is not appropriate to interfere with events and media followers," the touring company wrote Tuesday on Facebook, according to translations from the Greenlandic language.

The abrupt reversal comes amid backlash over the Trump administration's renewed effort to purchase Greenland.

On Wednesday, during a radio interview, President Donald Trump told host Vince Coglianese that the Trump delegation visiting the Danish outpost was making visits "to let them know we need Greenland for international safety and security. We need it. We have to have it."

The president then noted that the country "from a defensive posture, and even offensive posture, is something we need. Especially with the world the way it is. And we're gonna have to have it. So I hate to put it that way, but we're gonna have to have it."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A local Greenland day tour business, Tupilak Travel, reportedly accepted then denied second lady Usha Vance's tourism plans, Newsweek reported Wednesday.
trump, greenland, usha vance, jd vance, second lady, tupilak travel
206
2025-59-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved