Former Ambassador to Newsmax: Greenlanders Want Independence

While the majority of Greenland's citizens do not want to be part of the United States, Carla Sands, former U.S. ambassador to Denmark and Greenland, told Newsmax on Thursday that "84% of Greenlanders want independence."

The center-right, pro-business Demokraatit party on Tuesday won 30% of the vote in Greenland's elections, nudging the country slightly more toward becoming independent. While incumbent prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has no interest in becoming part of the U.S., Sands said his victory could show signs of change and that the move toward independence will be "a process."

"They're to the right of center, which Greenland tends to skew far to the left of center," Sands said on "National Report." "The party that was in power was more like Marxist, and they tend to follow those unsustainable goals. They don't understand the framework that's going to lead to prosperity for the Greenlanders, which is about the classically liberal values of, say, the American constitution."

Sands said for Greenland to gradually drift away from Denmark will require certain assurances and cooperation with the U.S.

"But I'm not asking the Greenlanders to adopt the American constitution," she said. "There are many ways for them to find the prosperity that they seek and have the security that is necessary that President [Donald] Trump talks about."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com