Trump Predicts 'Another Democrat Shutdown'

By    |   Thursday, 22 January 2026 11:49 AM EST

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes the nation is likely headed toward another government shutdown before funding runs out at the end of January.

"I think we have a problem, because I think we're going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria." "The [prior] shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they'll probably do it again. That's my feeling. We'll see what happens."

Lawmakers have until Jan. 30 to agree on federal spending and avert a shutdown. So far, Congress has passed six of the 12 appropriations bills needed to fully fund government operations for the fiscal year.

The House passed its third minibus last week, a two-bill package that would provide funding for the State Department and the Treasury Department. The Senate is expected to take up that minibus when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week.

There appears to be limited enthusiasm among Democrats for another shutdown fight. However, one key sticking point remains the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appropriations bill, which has become a flashpoint between Republicans and Democrats.

Democrats in both chambers of Congress have called for an overhaul of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, an incident that has drawn national attention and ongoing protests.

Democrats say they will oppose the DHS bill unless it includes tougher oversight and conduct guidelines for ICE officers.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

Thursday, 22 January 2026 11:49 AM
