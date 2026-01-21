Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: House Bringing Bill Thursday to Avert Shutdown

As House Republicans moved Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Newsmax the chamber will take up the final four appropriations bills this week to complete funding for the federal government.

"We're bringing the bill Thursday, and it includes the remaining four," the Louisiana Republican said on ​"Wake Up America." "There's 12 bills that fund all of government. The House has passed eight of those. Six of them are signed into law. The remainder of the four were negotiated over the weekend. Republicans and Democrats by the way, negotiated these bills."

Scalise added: "Let's establish some normalcy and do the basics of governing — funding the government at appropriate levels."

The final package includes funding for the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, both of which Scalise described as critical priorities. He said the spending levels are lower than last year's.

"Every year under Biden, it was the question of how much more Washington was spending than the year before," Scalise said. "That drove inflation and massive deficits. Now we're finally bringing spending down and we're bringing economic growth up."

If the House passes the remaining funding bills as planned, Congress would avert a shutdown and complete the annual appropriations process.

Scalise tied the funding effort to a broader defense of President Donald Trump's first year in his second term, crediting the administration with improved economic conditions. He pointed to falling inflation, lower interest rates, and reduced energy and grocery prices as evidence of progress.

"In just one year ... we now have gas prices in the twos ... interest rates down, inflation down ... egg prices" are also down, Scalise said, contrasting current conditions with what he described as higher costs under former President Joe Biden.

The House leader warned that the gains he cited would be threatened if Democrats regain control of the House, arguing that government funding and economic momentum would be disrupted by investigations and impeachment efforts.

"All of this comes to a halt if Democrats got just the House," he said.

In addition to appropriations, Scalise highlighted election integrity as a legislative priority moving forward. He said House Republicans are advancing legislation that would require proof of citizenship and photo identification to vote, calling the measures "common sense" protections for legal voters.

"You can't get on an airplane or into a bar without a picture ID," Scalise said. "The sanctity of the vote needs to be protected."

