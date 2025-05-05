Trump: US Will Help People of Gaza 'Get Some Food'

President Donald Trump on Monday proclaimed that food relief is in the works for the embattled residents of Gaza. "People are starving," he said, "and we're gonna help them get some food."

Trump's comment was in response to a reporter's question yelled out at the close of a media briefing at the White House focused on the NFL draft. Trump said the people of Gaza can expect U.S. food assistance.

Trump's words come amid Axios reporting that Israel plans to "flatten all of Gaza" if no peace agreement is reached by the time Trump is set to visit Israel on May 15.

Trump pointed to Hamas as the real problem. "A lot of people are making it very, very bad. … Hamas is making it impossible because they're taking everything that's brought in."

Trump offered no specific plan of action — just that the remaining people in Gaza should expect help. "But we're gonna help the people of Gaza because they're being treated very badly by Hamas."

The Axios report indicated the Israeli Cabinet decided to reoccupy Gaza if a deal isn't completed by May 15, with plans to "flatten" any building left standing and move the remaining Gaza residents to a single "humanitarian area."