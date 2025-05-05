WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | trump | visit | gaza | deal

Israeli Defense Official: Chance for Gaza Deal During Trump Middle East Visit

Monday, 05 May 2025 09:32 AM EDT

A senior Israeli defense official said on Monday there was a "window of opportunity" for a hostage deal in Gaza during President Donald Trump's visit to the region next week but that otherwise Israel would begin its new operation in the enclave.

"If there is no hostage deal, Operation 'Gideon Chariots' will begin with great intensity and will not stop until all its goals are achieved," he said, following a decision by the security cabinet to approve an expanded operation.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A senior Israeli defense official said on Monday there was a "window of opportunity" for a hostage deal in Gaza during President Donald Trump's visit to the region next week but that otherwise Israel would begin its new operation in the enclave."If there is no hostage...
israel, trump, visit, gaza, deal
80
2025-32-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved