Israeli Defense Official: Chance for Gaza Deal During Trump Middle East Visit

A senior Israeli defense official said on Monday there was a "window of opportunity" for a hostage deal in Gaza during President Donald Trump's visit to the region next week but that otherwise Israel would begin its new operation in the enclave.

"If there is no hostage deal, Operation 'Gideon Chariots' will begin with great intensity and will not stop until all its goals are achieved," he said, following a decision by the security cabinet to approve an expanded operation.