RFK Jr. to Jordan: Take More Sick Kids From Gaza

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the Jordanian monarchy, claiming the country is slow-walking its pledge to accept 2,000 sick children from Gaza, Politico reported.

The criticism came as King Abdullah II was set to visit Washington on Monday. In February, Abdullah committed to President Donald Trump to accepting 2,000 children from Gaza who were diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

But Jordan has only accepted a small fraction due to fears that Israel will not let them and their families return to Gaza after treatment, Politico reported.

"They took 44, and then they've cut us off," Kennedy told Politico. "I would encourage [Abdullah] to put the welfare of these children first and put the politics aside. These kids are very, very fragile."

Those who have worked with the sick children have called Jordan's lack of follow through "maddening," Politico reported. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the World Health Organization have moved sick children from Gaza to hospitals in other parts of the world, an issue that has become a passion project for Kennedy, Politico said.

"I went to the president very early on, after the inauguration, and he said that he wanted to get involved and wanted to get the kids out," Kennedy told Politico.

Kennedy told Politico that Trump is committed to evacuating the sick children out of Gaza.