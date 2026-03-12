Trump: Newsom 'No Longer Viable' for 2028

President Donald Trump said California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent book tour and media appearances show the governor has effectively destroyed any chance of becoming a future presidential nominee.

Writing Wednesday night on Truth Social, Trump blasted Newsom over comments made during a promotional stop for his new memoir, arguing the governor's remarks were politically damaging and self-defeating.

"Gavin Newscum's interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self-destructive interview I've ever seen," Trump wrote. "In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy Democrats."

Trump continued by claiming Newsom had undermined his own political standing by discussing personal struggles such as dyslexia and academic difficulties during the appearance.

"He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can't read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!" Trump wrote. "This was a politically suicidal act."

Trump concluded bluntly: "He is no longer a viable Presidential Candidate!"

The comments come after Newsom faced backlash over remarks made during a weekend stop in Atlanta while promoting his forthcoming memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry."

During the event, Newsom attempted to relate to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and others in the audience by discussing his own academic challenges.

"I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm not better than you. I'm a 960 SAT guy," Newsom said.

He also told attendees, "You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech," referencing his struggles with dyslexia.

The comments quickly sparked criticism online, with conservatives accusing the governor of making racially insensitive remarks.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on X that the comments reflected the "soft bigotry of low expectations," while Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., called the remarks "disgusting."

Rapper Nicki Minaj also criticized Newsom, writing on X that his "way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read."

According to 2024 College Board data cited by the New York Post, the average SAT score for Black students is 907 out of 1,600, compared with 1,083 for white students.

A short clip of the remarks circulated widely on social media, fueling additional criticism from conservatives and political commentators.

Newsom later posted a longer clip of the exchange on X and defended his comments by emphasizing his lifelong struggle with dyslexia.

"My mom didn't want my dyslexia to hold me back," Newsom wrote.

Still, critics say the controversy could damage the California governor as he works to build a national profile ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run.

Newsom's book tour has included appearances in several states, including early presidential primary state South Carolina, a move widely viewed as positioning the Democrat for a future White House bid.