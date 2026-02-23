Gavin Newsom Slammed for 'Bigotry' With SAT Remark

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom was slammed for a perceived racist remark made during an appearance to promote his new memoir.

The potential 2028 presidential contender sparked backlash after telling Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during a weekend book tour stop that he related to Black Americans because of his low SAT score and struggles with reading.

"I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm not better than you. I'm a 960 SAT guy," Newsom said during the event.

He added, "You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech."

The remarks, delivered as Newsom promoted his forthcoming memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry," quickly drew fierce criticism from conservatives and others who accused the governor of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

According to 2024 College Board data cited by the New York Post, the average SAT score for Black students is 907 out of 1600 compared with 1,083 for white students.

Critics argued that Newsom's attempt to bond with a Black elected official by referencing his own below-average score amounted to what Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the "soft bigotry of low expectations" on X.

"Gavin Newsom just said he is like a black person because he got a bad SAT score and can't read," Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., wrote on X, calling the comments "disgusting" and suggesting Democrats should demand his resignation.

Rapper Nicki Minaj also blasted Newsom on X, writing that his "way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read."

Newsweek reported that a 38-second clip of Newsom's remarks circulated widely on social media, with many conservatives accusing the California governor of making derogatory comments toward Blacks.

The outlet noted that a longer video showed a racially diverse audience at the Atlanta event.

Newsom later posted a clip of the event on X, highlighting his struggles with dyslexia and writing, "My mom didn't want my dyslexia to hold me back."

He has said his book is a story about "resilience" and "humility" and that he is "living with" dyslexia.

Still, critics say the episode underscores a broader pattern.

Newsom, a 1989 graduate of Santa Clara University who has faced questions about political connections helping his career, is widely seen as positioning himself for a White House run.

His book tour includes stops in key early primary states such as South Carolina.

As Newsom attempts to build a national profile beyond California, conservatives argue that his latest remarks reveal more about the Democratic Party's mindset than he may have intended and could haunt him as the 2028 race begins to take shape.