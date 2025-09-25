WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump executive order domestic networks democrats

Trump Orders Crackdown on 'Domestic Terrorists'

Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed his administration to crack down on backers of what it described as “left-wing terrorism,” naming two top Democrat donors as he alleged a vast conspiracy to finance violent protests against the government.

Trump’s executive order put the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce in the lead and said the effort would span agencies across the administration, including the Treasury Department, “to identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence.”

\When pressed by a reporter to name any possible targets, he suggested two of the Democratic Party’s top donors — billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman.

“If they are funding these things, they're going to have some problems,” Trump said.

Trump had threatened such an order after the assassination earlier this month of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a shooting outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Dallas, which killed one detainee and wounded two others. Authorities have identified the suspected gunmen in each case, but no information has been made public so far to suggest either was backed by a wider network. Authorities said a note found at the home of the gunman in the ICE shooting read, “Yes, it was just me.”

In a statement Thursday, before Trump's announcement, Soros' Open Society Foundation referred to previous accusations made by the Republican president, saying its activities are peaceful and lawful.

“These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech,” the organizations said.

Hoffman, who helped start PayPal and the networking site LinkedIn, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


