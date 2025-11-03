Trump Withholds Support for Earle-Sears in Va. Race

President Donald Trump's formal endorsements into Monday afternoon did not include one for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears with Election Day just hours away.

Trump has yet to formally endorse the sitting lieutenant governor, despite his participation in a Virginia tele-rally Monday evening, The Hill reported.

Earlier this year, Trump backed Republican candidates such as Jack Ciattarelli (for New Jersey governor) and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares following a scandal involving his Democrat opponent.

"Why would anyone vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, when they want transgender for everybody, men playing in women's sports, High Crime, and the most expensive Energy prices almost anywhere in the World? VOTE REPUBLICAN for massive Energy Cost reductions, large scale Tax Cuts, and basic Common Sense!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump previously made lukewarm comments about Earle-Sears, telling reporters last month that the "Republican candidate is very good, and she should win because the Democrat candidate is a disaster," The Hill reported.

Politico reported that while Trump endorsed more than 50 Republicans Sunday night, Earle-Sears was not among them.

Trump's omission is atypical in a race where his backing typically serves as a high-profile boost for GOP candidates.

During an event in Virginia last month, Trump did not mention Earle-Sears despite praising other Virginia Republicans with Navy service, CNN reported.

The omission raised eyebrows, given her solid conservative credentials and Trump's earlier praise of her.

Trump's hesitation could reflect calculation rather than reluctance, with recent polling suggesting Earle-Sears is trailing by double digits and Trump's rating in Virginia sitting at 45% approval to 54% disapproval.

According to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey, Spanberger leads Earle-Sears 56% to 44% heading into the final weekend.

The government shutdown entering a second month hangs particularly heavy over the election, with Virginia home to hundreds of thousands of federal workers, active-duty military, and government contractors, CNN reported.

Trump made gains in Virginia in 2024 but still lost to former Vice President Kamala Harris by 6 points.

Spanberger has held a consistent lead over Earle-Sears, which is among the reasons that Trump's aides say he has not become more involved, CNN said.

The president did call into a telerally on Thursday night in hopes of boosting turnout for the Republican ticket. He's also scheduled to give a final push Monday night when he telephones a pep rally from the Oval Office.