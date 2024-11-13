WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | diet | health | donald | robert kennedy jr

Kennedy Jr.: Stuff Trump Eats 'Really Bad'

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:10 PM EST

The stuff President-elect Donald Trump eats is practically poison, says former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad. Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," Kennedy said recently during an interview on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast.

"You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff, I consider kind of inedible.

"And then he [drinks] Diet Coke," Kennedy added. "I was with Dana White the other day ... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump — and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight — and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never."

Kennedy, who has outlined several promises to "Make America Healthy Again," has emerged as a favorite for secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump has promised him wide influence over health and agriculture appointments, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"[Trump] asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic in this country. And he said, 'I want to see results, measurable results in the diminishment of chronic disease within two years.' And I said, 'Mr. President, I will do that,'" Kennedy said on Nov. 2.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The stuff President-elect Donald Trump eats is practically poison, says former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
trump, diet, health, donald, robert kennedy jr
240
2024-10-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved