Kennedy Jr.: Stuff Trump Eats 'Really Bad'

The stuff President-elect Donald Trump eats is practically poison, says former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad. Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," Kennedy said recently during an interview on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast.

"You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff, I consider kind of inedible.

"And then he [drinks] Diet Coke," Kennedy added. "I was with Dana White the other day ... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump — and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight — and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never."

Kennedy, who has outlined several promises to "Make America Healthy Again," has emerged as a favorite for secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump has promised him wide influence over health and agriculture appointments, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"[Trump] asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic in this country. And he said, 'I want to see results, measurable results in the diminishment of chronic disease within two years.' And I said, 'Mr. President, I will do that,'" Kennedy said on Nov. 2.