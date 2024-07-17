Dems' Virtual Biden Nomination Roll Call Won't Come Before August

Democrats will hold a virtual roll call in August to formally nominate President Joe Biden rather than at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to a letter sent Wednesday by the co-chairs of the convention rules committee.

"No matter what may be reported, our goal is not to fast-track," Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Bishop Leah Daughtry wrote.

"None of this will be rushed. Unlike our nation's other major political party, our rules are set in public meetings, anchored in the party's charter and its traditions."

The DNC faces ongoing pressure from Democrat lawmakers and donors who want to give the party time to find a new nominee — at least 19 Democrats in Congress have called for Biden to withdraw from the race following a subpar debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Biden has pledged to stay in the race.

Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt reported earlier Democrats had considered holding the vote as early as July 21, when the convention's credentials committee meets virtually.

The DNC was discussing such a move even before the debate, because Ohio had an Aug. 7 deadline for candidates to be certified for the ballot. While a new state law pushed that date back, moving up Biden's formal nomination would essentially render moot calls for the president to be replaced.

"That virtual vote won't happen before the first of August and we just need to get it done, probably by the 15th of August," Walz told reporters Wednesday at a press conference in Milwaukee. He dismissed the controversy over the issue as "a parlor game."