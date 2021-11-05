Trump: Democrats Would Rather Fight GOP Than Make Country Great

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Friday for worrying more about fighting Republicans than trying to improve the country.

"The Democrat politicians of this Country spend 99% of their time fighting Republicans and no time thinking about making our Country great," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC and tweeted by spokesperson Liz Harrington.

"If they would spend half of that energy fighting China, Russia, Iran and even the European Union, where the U.S. just dropped all tariffs, we would go back to greatness again. Instead, they are weak with everybody except conservatives. Our Country has become the laughingstock of the world!"

Trump's latest statement followed an interview on The Chris Stigall Show on Thursday, when the former president explained how things would be much different if he still were in the White House.

"If the election weren't rigged and if I were there," Trump said, "you wouldn't have inflation, your gas prices would be less than $2, your economy would be roaring, we'd be respected by the world, we would've been out of Afghanistan and we wouldn’t have left, we wouldn't have left $85 Billion, billion with a ‘B’, of equipment behind, we wouldn't have 13 dead soldiers."

He then mentioned reports that the Biden administration was considering paying migrant families separated under the Trump administration $450,000 per person.

"These people are absolutely crazy, crazy," he said. "Our country can’t sustain this."

Trump also warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping will wait until after the Beijing Winter Olympics to increase threats on Taiwan.

Stigall asked the former president about COVID-19 vaccines, and whether children should be vaccinated.

"I don’t think so," he said. "They’re strong, their immune systems are strong, they’re not affected, like, especially older people that have some kind of a problem, whether it be diabetes or something. Those people I strongly recommend [getting vaccinated]."

Trump also took some credit for Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., in the gubernatorial race.

"If [Youngkin] lost, they were going to blame me, and if he won, they’d say I did nothing," Trump said.

"Without [my] endorsement, I will tell you, he would have received hundreds of thousands of fewer votes."