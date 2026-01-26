Trump Demands Walz Cooperate With ICE to Restore Order

President Donald Trump and White House officials do not want to see "people getting hurt or killed in America's streets," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday, placing the blame for violent unrest in Minnesota squarely on Democrat leadership and outlining clear demands for Gov. Tim Walz to restore law and order.

Leavitt addressed the chaotic scenes following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis, saying the administration is letting federal investigations proceed while making clear how the situation deteriorated.

"Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed," Leavitt told reporters, noting that Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, and the FBI are all conducting reviews.

"But let's be clear about the circumstances which led to that moment."

Leavitt said the violence was fueled by "deliberate and hostile resistance" from Minnesota Democrats, including Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who she said blocked cooperation with ICE and encouraged leftist activists to confront and obstruct federal officers.

"These officers are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets, Leavitt said. "Murderers, rapists, pedophiles, human traffickers, and gang members."

Leavitt said Trump personally spoke with Walz Monday morning and laid out three specific actions the governor must take to end the chaos and prevent further bloodshed.

First, Trump wants Minnesota officials to turn over all criminal illegal aliens incarcerated in state prisons and local jails — as well as those with active warrants or known criminal histories — to federal authorities for immediate deportation.

Second, state and local law enforcement must agree to transfer all illegal aliens arrested by local police into federal custody.

Third, local police departments must actively assist federal agents in apprehending and detaining illegal aliens wanted for crimes, particularly violent offenses.

"These are commonsense measures already implemented in nearly every other state," Leavitt said, adding that if Minnesota complies, federal border personnel would no longer be needed on the ground.

Leavitt also called on Congress to pass legislation permanently ending sanctuary city policies, arguing that American cities should be "safe sanctuaries for law-abiding citizens — not dangerous, illegal alien criminals."

She contrasted the intense media attention surrounding the Minneapolis shooting with what she called "selective outrage" over victims of illegal alien crime, citing cases involving Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin, whose deaths received far less coverage.

"Every life is equal, to President Trump," Leavitt said.

Polling shows overwhelming public support for deporting violent illegal aliens, she added, noting that more than 80% of Americans back the policy Trump is enforcing.

"The open-borders agenda of [former Vice President] Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and the Democrats was already on the ballot," Leavitt said. "It was resoundingly rejected."

Trump, she emphasized, will not back down.

"He welcomes cooperation," Leavitt said. "But he will continue fulfilling the will of the American people to make this country safe again."